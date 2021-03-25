STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin decries 'DMK anti-Hindu campaign,' says his party respects all beliefs

Always, during the run-up to the elections, 'some leaders and some dishonest persons who do not want the DMK to capture power run a campaign that the DMK is anti-Hindu,' Stalin said.

Published: 25th March 2021 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By PTI

TIRUVANNAMALAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday asserted that his party respected the beliefs of all the people and does not interfere in matters of faith of anyone.

Always, during the run-up to the elections, "some leaders and some dishonest persons who do not want the DMK to capture power run a campaign that the DMK is anti-Hindu," Stalin said.

"Firmly and with humility, I would like to convey that the DMK does not interfere in anyone's faith."

The government that would be led by me will respect the beliefs of all the people and I would like to make this clear from Tiruvannamalai," he said in his campaign here for the April 6 Assembly polls.

The DMK chief's assertion follows AIADMK top leader and Chief Minister K Palaniswami's allegation that Stalin disrespected beliefs by removing 'kumkum' and sacred ash when it was offered to him on different occasions.

Stalin, however, has now taken up 'Vel' (a spear like weapon of Lord Muruga) and it showed the power of Lord Muruga, he said.

On earlier occasions too Palaniswami had accused Stalin of displaying Vel as polls were round the corner.

Faith was also a matter of choice of the people and such aspects should not be ridiculed which could hurt the sentiments of believers, Palaniswami said in a poll meet elsewhere.

Stalin said those who would like to stoke communal passions should understand that "this is Tamil Nadu. Our Tamil people have a clarity that spiritualism and politics are two different things."

"It will take another 100 years for the BJP to understand this," he said, alleging the saffron partymen do not have wisdom and they never gave a thought to anything.

"That is why they have released the list of their candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in Hindi. It is a government (BJP-led Centre) for the Hindi speaking people," he alleged.

Tiruvannamalai is a hub of spiritualism and home to the Sri Arunachaleswarar temple, an ancient Shiva shrine.

Many venerated saints, including Ramana Maharishi, have worshipped in this temple through the ages and the town is dotted with many ashrams.

