Tamil Nadu polls: Why did India abstain from UN-Lanka vote, asks AMMK founder Dhinakaran at Vellore rally

By Express News Service

VELLORE: AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran and president of AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi campaigned for the candidates of the AMMK alliance in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts on Wednesday.

Dhinakaran addressed poll meetings in Tiruvannamalai, Kalasapakkam, Polur and Arni.

He questioned the economic viability of fulfilling the freebies schemes announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

He said, “Even old age pension could not be disbursed. Then how can they implement the freebies scheme? Where is the money in the exchequer?”

On the topic of India abstaining from voting at UNHRC, Dhinakaran said, “The Centre abstained from voting on human rights violations in Sri Lanka during the war. It is nothing but a betrayal of Tamils.”

Later, he shared the dais with Assasuddin Owaisi and other leaders of the alliance partners including DMDK and SDPI at a poll meeting in Vellore city.

Owaisi questioned the rationale behind AIADMK’s tie-up with BJP whose government has let down the Tamils.

Attacking DMK for aligning with Congress, which is a partner of the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, Owaisi asked does DMK support views of Shiv Sena, which takes pride in the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Owaisi noted there is a vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics and it will be occupied by the AMMK-led alliance, which will emerge as the third alternative.