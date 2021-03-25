STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Udhayanidhi Stalin assures free power for weavers

DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin said that if voted to power, his party would take steps to establish a textile park in Sankarankovil. 

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI/NAGERCOIL: DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin said that if voted to power, his party would take steps to establish a textile park in Sankarankovil. Campaigning for DMK candidate E Raja in Sankarankovil, Udhayanidhi said that DMK has promised several welfare schemes for the constituency in its manifesto.

“Sankarankovil is home to more than 10,000 weavers. If DMK is voted to power, our government will establish a textile park for their wellness. We will also bring back the free electricity scheme for the weavers which was available during the tenure of the late CM M Karunanidhi.

We will bring Shenbagavalli river water to the north portion of Sankarankovil and bring Karuppanathi water to its south portion. We will resolve the drinking water shortage issue in the town limit by bringing Thamirabarani water through the Combined Water Supply Schemes,” he assured. 

Udhayanidhi also said that the DMK would cancel the NEET permanently and facilitate the plus two students to join medical courses on the basis of marks and counselling. Meanwhile during his campaign in Thatchanallur, Palayamkottai, Ambasamudram and Valliyur in Tirunelveli district, Udhayanidhi carried with him a demonitised note of 1,000 denomination and a brick. The demonetised note was aimed at bringing to light the difficulties faced by the people due to demonetisation and the brick was aimed at taking a dig at the government on the delay in starting AIIMS in Thoppur.  

‘Karunanidhi, Jaya protected State rights in education’
Campaigning for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth and Nagercoil Assembly constituency DMK candidate N Suresh Rajan at Nagercoil on Wednesday evening, the DMK youth wing leader said that during the tenure Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, entrance exam was not there. “Admissions were conducted through counselling. They  had protected the State rights in education. After their tenure, the State lost its rights. I am the grand son of Karunanidhi. I do not fear cases,” he added.

