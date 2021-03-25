Vellore: DVAC cop moved to Armed Reserve for nexus with gangster

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: A policeman attached to the Vellore unit of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) was shunted out after his nexus with a notorious gangster came to the fore during investigations held by Salem district police.

J Dinesh, was recently repatriated to his parent unit in Armed Reserve (AR) of Tamil Nadu Police in Chennai after his contacts with the gangster ‘Vasoor’ Raja surfaced. The policeman was learned to have passed key information like case details, investigation progress and movement of special teams to the gangster.

The nexus came up when Salem district police took Vasoor Raja into their custody after he surrendered before a local court.

He was in regular contact through phone and email with the gangster and had received cash as a quid pro quo for passing valuable information, the sources stated. When the Salem district police flagged the matter to the notice of DVAC, he was shunted out of the Vellore unit.

“We came to know he had been in contact with the gangster. They seem to be classmates. As soon as it was known that he was in contact with the gangster, he was moved out of DVAC,” a senior official of DVAC told TNIE when queried about the issue.

However, no departmental action was initiated against Dinesh who was also alleged to have done several illegal activities to extract money and invested it into the real estate business.

An Inspector with DVAC is stated to be supporting him. The notorious gangster Vasoor Raja was involved in about thirty-five cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity in Vellore and its surrounding districts.

He is running a hired killer gang as well. His gang members murdered a realtor ‘Funk’ Babu in Tiruvannamalai town on December 3 last year. The manner of hatching conspiracy and execution baffled the police.

Later, he organised another murder in Salem. The police were in hot pursuit for a brief period before giving it up.