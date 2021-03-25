Wait for DMDK chief Vijayakant speech continues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Supporters of DMDK and fans of party founder Vijayakant were a disappointed lot on Wednesday after the leader refrained from speaking even a few words at campaign meetings in Gummidipoondi and Ponneri.

Vijayakant, famous for his fiery speeches previously, waved to the supporters of AMMK-DMDK combine on the occasion. It has been over an year since Vijayakant made any public speeches owing to his health condition. According to DMDK sources, he will campaign for the next four days at various places, including Virudhachalam, where his wife Premalatha is contesting.