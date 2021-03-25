Will create Palani district, promises EPS

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL/KARUR: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday promised to create a new district with Palani as its headquarters. This is the second such announcement he has made after he promised to create another district with Arani (Tiruvannamalai) as its headquarters, last Sunday.

Giving a fillip to micro-level administration, and to ensure that the people have easy access to government schemes, Palaniswami in the past four years carved out six new districts Kallakurichi, Tenkasi, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai. As of now, Tamil Nadu has 38 districts.

Earlier in the day, while campaigning in Karur, Palaniswami recalled his connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It was Modi who guided me when I took over as the CM. He shared his experiences as the CM of Gujarat, and it was he who gave the good advice that has helped in the development of our State.” He further stated, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah has helped us whenever we asked for it.

The Centre has provided `1 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu for the construction of National Highways only because we have a very close alliance with them.” In another development, veteran leader and DMK’s agriculture wing State secretary, M Chinnasamy, joined the AIADMK in the presence of Palaniswami. Rajini Makkal Mandaram’s district chief Bagavan Paramasivam also joined the party.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami greets supporters during an election

campaign in Dindigul district on Wednesday

Plans on to build dam across Amaravati, says EPS

Speaking about other developmental works in the region, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “Water will be available in abundance after the Cauvery Godavari Linking Project. We are building a barrage at Nanjai Pugazhur at Rs 406 crore. Three-quarters of 1 TMC water will be stored so that farmers can get water for both, irrigation and drinking purposes. The AIADMK government has also carried out Cauvery drinking water project in 50 panchayats in Aravakurichi and Paramathi at Rs 462 crore.” He added, “Through the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, as many as 32 flats worth Rs 3 crore are being built in Karur. A betel leaf processing centre worth Rs 2.50 crore is also to be set up at Velayuthampalayam.

Steps have been taken to bring surplus water from the LPP canal to cultivate reed grass. Through this, about 10,000 acres of farmlands will be irrigated. “There are also plans to build a dam across the Amaravati River in Chinnadharapuram. Necessary steps will be taken to clean and desilt Thathampalayam lake too. Lands in Aravakurichi will be irrigated through a pumping station, and once this project is completed, the arid region will become a prosperous area.” Palaniswami also lashed out at DMK chief MK Stalin for fielding Senthil Balaji to fight the elections.

“Stalin, who calls the AIADMK corrupted, has Senthil Balaji with him, who was fired by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, for corruption in Karur. Stalin calls him the best candidate. Senthil Balaji is someone who gives fake assurances. He had said in the last election that they would give 3 cents of land to everyone in Aravakurichi. But did that happen? We worked hard for him when he was in the AIADMK. But today, he wants to overthrow us.” While canvassing votes at Vedasandur later in the day, Palaniswami accused Stalin of insulting farmers.

He referred to Stalin’s ‘fake farmer’ and ‘rowdy’ jibes against him and said, “Stalin is insulting farmers in his attempt to insult me.” Elaborating on various welfare schemes implemented by the AIADMK government in Vedasandur, the Chief Minister said that steps have been taken to carry out projects like establishing a Taluk office in Guziliyamparai and a food park and processing units for tomato and drumstick farmers. Madurai Kamaraj University’s constituent college in Vedasandur would be converted into a Government Arts and Science College, he promised.

Later, in Palani, Palaniswami also made a slew of other promises including the implementation of road and underground drainage projects, establishing cold storage facility for guava farmers, direct procurement centres for coconut and Kodaikanal hill garlic, among others. He also assured that a tourist bus stand would be built in Palani for devotees. “Vaiyapuri lake would also be cleaned and a park would be constructed,” Palaniswami said. The CM also addressed rallies in Dindigul and Oddanchatram constituencies, and promised to provide 1,000 units of free power supply to power loom weavers. “If given a chance, the AIADMK would make Oddanchatram as a model constituency,” he said.