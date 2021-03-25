STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will create Palani district, promises EPS

Adds that AIADMK govt carried out Cauvery drinking water project in 50 panchayats in Aravakurichi, Paramathi at Rs 462 crore

Published: 25th March 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami greeting Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at a hotel in Salem city on Wednesday morning; (below) an AIADMK supporter on the streets of Mylapore in Chennai |

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL/KARUR: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday promised to create a new district with Palani as its headquarters. This is the second such announcement he has made after he promised to create another district with Arani (Tiruvannamalai) as its headquarters, last Sunday.

Giving a fillip to micro-level administration, and to ensure that the people have easy access to government schemes, Palaniswami in the past four years carved out six new districts Kallakurichi, Tenkasi, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai. As of now, Tamil Nadu has 38 districts. 

Earlier in the day, while campaigning in Karur, Palaniswami recalled his connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It was Modi who guided me when I took over as the CM. He shared his experiences as the CM of Gujarat, and it was he who gave the good advice that has helped in the development of our State.” He further stated, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah has helped us whenever we asked for it.

The Centre has provided `1 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu for the construction of National Highways only because we have a very close alliance with them.” In another development, veteran leader and DMK’s agriculture wing State secretary, M Chinnasamy, joined the AIADMK in the presence of Palaniswami. Rajini Makkal Mandaram’s district chief Bagavan Paramasivam also joined the party.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami greets supporters during an election
campaign in Dindigul district on Wednesday

Plans on to build dam across Amaravati, says EPS

Speaking about other developmental works in the region, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “Water will be available in abundance after the Cauvery Godavari Linking Project. We are building a barrage at Nanjai Pugazhur at Rs 406 crore. Three-quarters of 1 TMC water will be stored so that farmers can get water for both, irrigation and drinking purposes. The AIADMK government has also carried out Cauvery drinking water project in 50 panchayats in Aravakurichi and Paramathi at Rs 462 crore.” He added, “Through the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, as many as 32 flats worth Rs 3 crore are being built in Karur. A betel leaf processing centre worth Rs 2.50 crore is also to be set up at Velayuthampalayam.

Steps have been taken to bring surplus water from the LPP canal to cultivate reed grass. Through this, about 10,000 acres of farmlands will be irrigated. “There are also plans to build a dam across the Amaravati River in Chinnadharapuram. Necessary steps will be taken to clean and desilt Thathampalayam lake too. Lands in Aravakurichi will be irrigated through a pumping station, and once this project is completed, the arid region will become a prosperous area.” Palaniswami also lashed out at DMK chief MK Stalin for fielding Senthil Balaji to fight the elections.

“Stalin, who calls the AIADMK corrupted, has Senthil Balaji with him, who was fired by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, for corruption in Karur. Stalin calls him the best candidate. Senthil Balaji is someone who gives fake assurances. He had said in the last election that they would give 3 cents of land to everyone in Aravakurichi. But did that happen? We worked hard for him when he was in the AIADMK. But today, he wants to overthrow us.” While canvassing votes at Vedasandur later in the day, Palaniswami accused Stalin of insulting farmers.

He referred to Stalin’s ‘fake farmer’ and ‘rowdy’ jibes against him and said, “Stalin is insulting farmers in his attempt to insult me.” Elaborating on various welfare schemes implemented by the AIADMK government in Vedasandur, the Chief Minister said that steps have been taken to carry out projects like establishing a Taluk office in Guziliyamparai and a food park and processing units for tomato and drumstick farmers. Madurai Kamaraj University’s constituent college in Vedasandur would be converted into a Government Arts and Science College, he promised.

Later, in Palani, Palaniswami also made a slew of other promises including the implementation of road and underground drainage projects, establishing cold storage facility for guava farmers, direct procurement centres for coconut and Kodaikanal hill garlic, among others. He also assured that a tourist bus stand would be built in Palani for devotees. “Vaiyapuri lake would also be cleaned and a park would be constructed,” Palaniswami said. The CM also addressed rallies in Dindigul and Oddanchatram constituencies, and promised to provide 1,000 units of free power supply to power loom weavers. “If given a chance, the AIADMK would make Oddanchatram as a model constituency,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp