Will set up separate court for graft cases: MK Stalin

Exhorting everyone in Villupuram to vote for DMK-combine in the district, MK Stalin assured to build five check dams to enhance irrigation in the region.

Published: 25th March 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 04:44 AM

A DMK supporter at a campaign rally in Chennai on Wednesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

SALEM/VILLUPURAM: Electioneering at Salem for DMK and Congress candidates, DMK chief MK Stalin on Wednesday assured to set up a separate court for corruption cases if his party is voted to power. Addressing the gathering, he said, “Corruption has made its way into all government departments. All corrupt ministers in the AIADMK government will be investigated and they will face trial in special courts.”

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the DMK leader asked how many people got jobs through the Global Investors Meet. “The government claims to have received over `3 lakh crore investments and signed MoUs with 304 industries.” 

“But, the chief minister does not speak about the number of industries set up in the State or the count of people who got jobs,” he added. Stalin also reassured to pass a resolution against the Central government’s three farm laws if voted to power. Some of his other promises include the reintroduction of farmers’ shandies, construction of bus stands at Kallakurichi, Court complex, Tammampatti and Gangavalli, and a government nursing college at Gangavalli, channelising surplus water from Mettur to Attur, setting up paddy procurement centre at Rishivandiyam.

Exhorting everyone in Villupuram to vote for DMK-combine in the district, MK Stalin assured to build five check dams to enhance irrigation in the region. The DMK leader sought support for party candidates R Lakshmanan in Villupuram, N Pugazhendhi in Vikravandi and K Ponmudi in Thirukovilur, and VCK candidate Vanni Arasu in Vanur. 

“Five strong check dams, unlike the fragile ones built by C Ve Shanmugam, will be built in Villupuram. We will set up an arts college in Vikravandi, railway bridge in Palamedu, drinking water plants in Vikravandi, paddy procurement centres in Villupuram, a seed storage unit in Thiruvamathur and a fish market in Kotakuppam after forming the government,” he added.

Referring to the loan waivers recently announced by the Chief Minister, Stalin said, “During Pongal, some people in Thiruvallur asked me if I will sign a file to waive loans taken from co-operative banks right on the stage after assuming charge as the Chief Minister, as was done by my father. I replied to them in the affirmative. The very next day, Edappadi K Palaniswami announces a waiver of loans taken from co-operative banks. He said that Rs 12,000 crore worth loans would be waived and allotted Rs 5,000 crores for it. Who will give the remaining amount?”

