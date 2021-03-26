STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre to HC: Puducherry’s 10% NEET quota scheme nixed

The Narayanasamy-led government had introduced the resolution after Tamil Nadu brought in a similar 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students.

Published: 26th March 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it has rejected a resolution passed by the Puducherry Cabinet, allowing 10 per cent horizontal reservation to government school students in admission to medical courses.

The issue pertains to a section of students moving the court seeking approval of the scheme after the previous Lt Governor of the Union Territory, Kiran Bedi, had differed from the views of the then Congress government. Bedi had referred the matter to the Centre.

The Narayanasamy-led government had introduced the resolution after Tamil Nadu brought in a similar 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students. During the hearing before a single-member bench of Justice B Pugalendhi, the Central government informed that it has rejected the resolution after examining it in consultation with the Union Ministries for Health and Education.

The Puducherry government was also informed accordingly by a letter dated March 24, it added. Opposing the same, the petitioner’s senior counsel, P Wilson, told the judge that the Centre’s stand would sound a death knell to a similar scheme introduced by the TN government. The power to grant inservice reservation was permitted for a State in the interest of the welfare of students, and the Centre cannot term it illegal, he added. The plea was adjourned to the first week of April for further submissions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Puducherry NEET
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp