Poll wish: Banana farmers in Tiruchy demand export centre

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Being one of the most exported fruit, the Indian banana has taken a prominent place in the global market. Despite being one of the major producers in the State, banana farmers in Tiruchy are yet to make good profit and are seeking support for the export sector in Tamil Nadu. With Assembly elections round the corner, farmers and exporters are expecting political leaders to take steps to promote export in the near future.

According to Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), banana has become the largest exported fruit from India, going from 1.01 lakh tonne in 2018 to 1.95 lakh tonne in 2020. However, the growth of banana export from Tamil Nadu continues to be average when compared with other States.

Periyaswamy, a banana farmer from Tiruchy said, “Owing to the reduced demand in the open market, farmers are forced to sell their produce at low price, leading to big loss. Though there is demand for banana in other State and international markets, many of us are not able to utilise it owing to transportation cost.” Speaking to Express, V Rajaraman, president of Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association, said, “Processing and logistics continue to be a major hurdle for export of banana. Political leaders should take steps to improve export.

Having the National Research Centre for Banana in Tiruchy, the government should also set up an export centre in the district. It should consist of processing and transportation facility.” G Ageethan, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Banana Producer Company Limited, Tiruchy, said, “In the post-Covid scenario, need for fresh fruit in eastern and European countries has largely increased, thereby giving a push to export from India.

Export of banana is likely to reach new heights in the next marketing years. With logistics being the only problem for Tamil Nadu farmers, it would be very much useful if the government sets up an export centre in the State. Mumbai and Kochi are currently export headquarters from where major shipments are being sent.”