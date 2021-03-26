STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Poll wish: Banana farmers in Tiruchy demand export centre

Being one of the most exported fruit, the Indian banana has taken a prominent place in the global market.

Published: 26th March 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers carrying bananas after they are harvested for export in Tiruchy on Thursday | M K Ashok Kumar

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Being one of the most exported fruit, the Indian banana has taken a prominent place in the global market. Despite being one of the major producers in the State, banana farmers in Tiruchy are yet to make good profit and are seeking support for the export sector in Tamil Nadu. With Assembly elections round the corner, farmers and exporters are expecting political leaders to take steps to promote export in the near future.

According to Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), banana has become the largest exported fruit from India, going from 1.01 lakh tonne in 2018 to 1.95 lakh tonne in 2020. However, the growth of banana export from Tamil Nadu continues to be average when compared with other States.

Periyaswamy, a banana farmer from Tiruchy said, “Owing to the reduced demand in the open market, farmers are forced to sell their produce at low price, leading to big loss. Though there is demand for banana in other State and international markets, many of us are not able to utilise it owing to transportation cost.” Speaking to Express, V Rajaraman, president of Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association, said, “Processing and logistics continue to be a major hurdle for export of banana. Political leaders should take steps to improve export.

Having the National Research Centre for Banana in Tiruchy, the government should also set up an export centre in the district. It should consist of processing and transportation facility.” G Ageethan, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Banana Producer Company Limited, Tiruchy, said, “In the post-Covid scenario, need for fresh fruit in eastern and European countries has largely increased, thereby giving a push to export from India.

Export of banana is likely to reach new heights in the next marketing years. With logistics being the only problem for Tamil Nadu farmers, it would be very much useful if the government sets up an export centre in the State. Mumbai and Kochi are currently export headquarters from where major shipments are being sent.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banana farmers Tiruchy Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp