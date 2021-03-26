In TN, Independent R Saravanan's helicopter manifesto promises a moon trip to voters!

Shobana Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu is known for its “freebie culture”.

From free television sets to fans, grinders, mixers, and bicycles, the State has seen, and received, almost everything. This time, when even the big parties were scratching their heads for new ideas, a candidate in Madurai decided to up the game.

He has promised his voters iPhones, helicopters, and even a 100-day trip to the moon. Meet R Saravanan, an Independent contesting from Madurai South constituency. Saravanan, a media person by profession, also promises other things in his manifesto.

The list includes a three-storey house with swimming pool for all, Rs 1 crore per year for every household to be deposited in the bank account, a Rs 20-lakh worth car and a mini-helicopter for every household, a robot to carry out daily chores, gold jewellery weighing 100 sovereigns for each woman’s marriage, Rs 1 crore for start-ups, Rs 10 lakh per month to persons with disabilities, digging of canals and a houseboat each for every household, an artificial 300-foot-tall snow mountain to maintain the temperature, a space research centre, and a space port.

But wait, don’t get carried away just yet. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Saravanan says that the manifesto is sarcastic in nature and is intended to spread public awareness on how they were being cheated in the name of freebies.

Saravanan’s ‘moon’ifesto

ECI guidelines state that the manifestos should be logical and broadly indicate ways and means to meet the financial requirements for it. Trust of voters should be sought only on those promises which are possible.

However, Saravanan said that he was unaware of the guidelines and that his intention was only to spread awareness. He added that the promises he made were not impossible but could be implemented with better fund allotment and planning. Returning Officer of Madurai South constituency, S Shanmugam, said that the manifesto has not been brought to his knowledge.