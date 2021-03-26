By Express News Service

DEMANDS

Decongestion of traffic in Tiruvarur for which a semi-circle by-pass road to be laid

Narrow bridge in Madapuram need to be widened

An Agriculture college for the students from this agrarian constituency

Train services in Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section and a day time train to Chennai

ELECTORATE

MENS 1,36,740

FEMALE 1,44,762

TRANGENDER 3

Total- 2,81,534

Know your constituency

Agriculture is the mainstay of the constituency. Majority of the population is farmers and farm labourers

Comprises Tiruvarur, Koothanallur municipalities and Koradacherry town panchayat

Since the 1991 election, DMK has won 6 out of the 7 elections which were held in this constituency

M Karunanidhi, the DMK patriarch, who was brought up in Tiruvarur, was elected from here twice

The AIADMK never won an election from this constituency

FACE OFF

Poondi Kalaivanan (DMK) vs ANR Pannerselvam (AIADMK)

OTHER CONTESTANTS

● MA Naseema Banu (SDPI) ● R Vinothini (NTK) ● P Kabilarasan (MNM)

HOT SEAT - Udhagamandalam

SITTING MLA

Ganesh R (Congress) won by a margin of 10,418 votes

PREVIOUS WINNERS

2016: Ganesh R (Congress)

2011: Budhichandhiran (AIADMK)

2006: Gopalan B (Congress)

2001: Raju HM (Congress)

1996: T Gundan (DMK)

ELECTORATE

Male: 98,353

Female: 1,06,775

Transpersons: 10

Total: 2,05,138