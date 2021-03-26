DEMANDS
Decongestion of traffic in Tiruvarur for which a semi-circle by-pass road to be laid
Narrow bridge in Madapuram need to be widened
An Agriculture college for the students from this agrarian constituency
Train services in Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section and a day time train to Chennai
ELECTORATE
MENS 1,36,740
FEMALE 1,44,762
TRANGENDER 3
Total- 2,81,534
Know your constituency
Agriculture is the mainstay of the constituency. Majority of the population is farmers and farm labourers
Comprises Tiruvarur, Koothanallur municipalities and Koradacherry town panchayat
Since the 1991 election, DMK has won 6 out of the 7 elections which were held in this constituency
M Karunanidhi, the DMK patriarch, who was brought up in Tiruvarur, was elected from here twice
The AIADMK never won an election from this constituency
FACE OFF
Poondi Kalaivanan (DMK) vs ANR Pannerselvam (AIADMK)
OTHER CONTESTANTS
● MA Naseema Banu (SDPI) ● R Vinothini (NTK) ● P Kabilarasan (MNM)
HOT SEAT - Udhagamandalam
SITTING MLA
Ganesh R (Congress) won by a margin of 10,418 votes
PREVIOUS WINNERS
- 2016: Ganesh R (Congress)
- 2011: Budhichandhiran (AIADMK)
- 2006: Gopalan B (Congress)
- 2001: Raju HM (Congress)
- 1996: T Gundan (DMK)
ELECTORATE
Male: 98,353
Female: 1,06,775
Transpersons: 10
Total: 2,05,138