Tamil Nadu elections: Sneak peek

A quick glance at the list of items seized recently
 

Published: 26th March 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Civic body polls, Polls, election, voting

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Election panel transfers Tiruchy SP, Collector

Chennai: A day after transferring Coimbatore police commissioner and Collector, the Election Commission has ordered the transfer of Tiruchy SP P Rajan, Collector S Sivarasu and Srirangam Sub-Collector Nishant Krishna to non-election posts, adding that the move relates to the seizure of `1 crore in Tiruchy. Sources said there were irregularities in the recording of details connected to the seizure. IAS officer S Dhivyadharsini has been posted as Tiruchy Collector and Coimbatore Deputy Commissioner A Mayilvaganan will replace the Tiruchy SP. IAS officer Vishnu Mahajan has been appointed as Sub-Collector of Srirangam.

Oommen Chandy campaigns in Kovai South

Coimbatore: Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy has alleged that the BJP stuck a secret deal with the CPM in the State. Chandy was in the city on Thursday to campaign for Congress candidate Mayura Jayakumar, who is contesting in Coimbatore South. Chandy said a speech by RSS functionary R Balashankar confirmed that the BJP and CPM were in tacit deal.

Nadda in TN today

Chennai: BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to address two public rallies in the State on Friday to canvass votes for candidates of BJP and its alliance parties. After arriving at Tiruchy airport at 11.40 am, he will address a rally at 12.20 pm at Thittakudi. He will join campaign at Budalur and Thiruvaiyaru around 1.45 pm, and lead a roadshow in Harbour Assembly constituency in Chennai district at 4.15 pm. 

Absentee voter registration begins in Chennai today

Chennai: The registration of ballot votes for absentee voters will begin from Friday, District Election Officer G Prakash said on Thursday. As many as 70 teams have been deployed for the process in 16 constituencies in the district. 

DMK moves urgent plea over postal ballots

Chennai: The DMK on Thursday made an urgent mention before the Madras High Court that the Election Commission had still not provided the absentee voters’ list to political parties as earlier directed by the High Court. Party’s principal secretary KN Nehru moved the petition, alleging that the EC has begun collection of postal votes even before releasing the absentee voters’ list. 

Minister moves HC against Arappor Iyakkam

Chennai: Minister SP Velumani on Thursday moved the Madras High Court seeking contempt of court action against the NGO Arappor Iyakkam. Velumani claimed that the NGO was day in and day out publishing reports on social media accusing him of engaging in corruption while awarding contracts in Chennai and Coimbatore corporations, in violation of a court order.

