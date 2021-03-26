STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu polls: Former PWD minister Namassivayam shifts to new house in Thirukkanur, meets locals

Namassivayam, who contested from Villianur on Congress ticket, won the 2011, 2016 elections. This time, having joined BJP, he moved to Mannadipet since Villinaur has a large number of minority votes

Published: 26th March 2021 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

A Namassivayam at a eatery in Mannadipet constituency | Express

A Namassivayam at a eatery in Mannadipet constituency | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After switching parties and shifting constituency, former PWD minister A Namassivayam, who left the Congress and is contesting as the BJP candidate from Mannadipet Constituency, has shifted his residence to Thirukkanur in the constituency. 

Namassivayam, who contested from Villianur on a Congress ticket, won the 2011 and 2016 elections. This time, having joined BJP, he has moved to Mannadipet since Villinaur constituency has a large number of minority votes. 

However, he maintains that, since he wanted the NDA to secure both constituencies, he shifted to Mannadipet and offered Villinaur to NR Congress. 

In this backdrop, for convenience of meeting people and campaigning, he has rented a house at Thirukkanur and shifted along with his family members. 

On Thursday morning, wearing a lungi and t-shirt, he went to a tea shop on his motorcycle and had tea along with BJP volunteers and mingled with residents of the village, perhaps to show that he is one of them. Incidentally, the constituency has a large chunk of Vanniyar voters, the community to which he belongs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namassivayam Tamil Nadu polls Mannadipet BJP
India Matters
USD (Photo | AP)
Money key to reverse COVID-19 pandemic losses for poor: Report
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp