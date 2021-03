By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Veterinary College and Research Institute at Orathanadu was shut after 20 students tested positive for Covid-19. Two days after a student tested positive, samples of 430 students and staff of the college were taken.

Of these, 410 tested negative and 20 positive. Following this, the college administration ordered closure of the college. Meanwhile, Collector M Govinda Rao reviewed the situation in the district at an official meeting on Thursday.