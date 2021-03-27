STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK sends Kaduvettti Guru’s daughter into PMK’s turf

DMK expects the campaign to bring a positive response from the Vanniyar community. 

Published: 27th March 2021 05:15 AM

Guru Virudhambigai campaigning on Friday | Express

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: They say politics is a lot like war and in the election arena too, it is important to keep opponents guessing with a few surprising tactics. Hence, the DMK has now let the daughter of late PMK strongman Kaduvettti Guru, Guru Virudhambigai, to campaign against the PMK leadership and its candidates in 23 Assembly constituencies where they are contesting under the AIADMK-led alliance.

Guru Virudhambigai

The DMK leadership has scheduled a nine-day campaign tour for Guru Virudhambigai, beginning with Dharmapuri district on Friday. During the campaign, Guru Virudhambigai told Express, “An election is a tool not only to elect good persons but also to defeat bad persons. Hence, to expose the dark side of PMK leaders Dr S Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, I have planned to campaign across the State with the blessings of my father Kaduvettti Guru”.

Virudhambigai said the PMK leadership is not working for the welfare of their community, and they have been working only for their family welfare, by cheating the Vanniyar community with false promises and false claims. She added that in her campaign, she will explain how Dr Ramadoss and Dr Anbumani Ramadoss are cheating the community by invoking caste feelings only during the election, and how they misused properties of Vanniyars, which were passed on by ancestors of the community for the welfare of the poor Vanniyars.

In addition to that, she assured that she will wage a legal battle and protest against the PMK leadership to evict them from the Vanniyar Educational Trust since the trust was established with donations of members of the community but has been occupied by family members of  Ramadoss. DMK expects the campaign to bring a positive response from the Vanniyar community. 

