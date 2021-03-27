STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC rings alarm bells on TN Covid scenario

The orders were passed while disposing of a plea moved by Thondan Subramani, a lawyer seeking direction to the ECI to follow Covid protocol during the entire election process.

Published: 27th March 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Brace up for a worst-case scenario,” warned the Madras High Court on Friday, while directing the Election Commission of India to ensure strict compliance of Covid protocol, even at polling booths. The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy also directed the Tamil Nadu government to assist the ECI in ensuring compliance with safety measures. 

The orders were passed while disposing of a plea moved by Thondan Subramani, a lawyer seeking direction to the ECI to follow Covid protocol during the entire election process. “All political parties and candidates should exercise a degree of responsibility and ensure that campaign meetings and gatherings, even limited to private groups, maintain Covid-19 protocol,” the court said. The use of masks is mandatory, and violators would be fined. The distancing norms also must be maintained at all times and measures such as sanitisation should be resorted to frequently, the judges added.

Political parties and leaders have been attracting large crowds to their rallies across the State, even as the number of Covid cases is on an upward swing. On Friday, as many as 18 persons working at the National Skill Training Institute in Guindy tested positive for Covid.

1,958 Fresh cases recorded in tn

11,318 active cases in the state

