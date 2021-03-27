STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi replicated MGR, Jaya schemes: JP Nadda

Ever since Modi became PM, the attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy had almost stopped, Nadda said.

Published: 27th March 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda addressing a campaign on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Many schemes started by former Chief Ministers MGR and J Jayalalithaa have been replicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through out India so that people are benefitted, BJP national president JP Nadda told a public meeting in Budalur on Friday.   

Seeking support for BJP’s Tiruvaiyaru constituency candidate Poondi S Venkatesan, Nadda said, “The AIADMK is a regional party with a nationalist mindset and the BJP is happy to be in an alliance with it.”
Blaming the Congress party for ‘always ignoring regional feeling of Tamil Nadu,’ Nadda said Jallikkattu was banned by the UPA government, in which Congress and DMK were alliance partners. “It was Modi who had approved the ordinance to clear the way for Jallikkattu as he always stood by the Tamil people,” Nadda said. 

Ever since Modi became PM, the attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy had almost stopped, Nadda said. “Modi was the only Prime Minister who went to Jaffna in Sri Lanka and met the Tamil minority population there and dedicated reconstructed houses to them,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda Narendra Modi MGR J Jayalalithaa Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp