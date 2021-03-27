Ready to answer all queries of Stalin, says EPS

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Challenging MK Stalin for a debate, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said that he is ready to answer all the queries of DMK president. He also wondered whether Stalin would be able to do so as “there are corruption charges against 13 former DMK ministers”.

While campaigning for AIADMK candidate Maruthu Alaguraj in Thirupattur, Palaniswami replied to Stalin calling him a ‘fake farmer’, saying he is ready for a competition with the DMK chief with a spade in his hand. “I am a farmer and so I am calling myself a farmer,” he said, adding that water is available in the tanks during summer season due to proper rejuvenation of waterbodies and rainwater harvesting.

In Karaikudi, while campaigning for BJP’s H Raja, Palaniswami said that AIADMK is not anyone’s slave but in contrast, DMK is a slave of Congress. Attacking DMK’s double standards, the Chief Minister said that they (DMK) praised BJP in 1999 when they were allies. “DMK is the only party in the country that always shifts alliance. They always want power,” he said, and questioned the candidature of Udayanidhi Stalin.

Palaniswami also questioned the dynasty politics prevailing in DMK saying that 20 candidates are children of the party leaders. Naming Ragupathy, AO Velu, KKSSR, Sekar Babu, Senthil Balaji, Thanga Tamilselvan, Kannappan and Thennavan, the Chief Minister said that the former members of AIADMK who switched sides are in majority in DMK. Campaigning for AIADMK candidate Senthil Nathan in Sivaganga, Palaniswami indirectly said that Stalin might become mentally upset after losing in the Assembly election. “Stalin couldn’t sleep and walk without thinking of me. DMK party always resorts to rowdyism both inside and outside Assembly. I am ready to give my life for defeating DMK in the election,” he said.

Palaniswami said that earlier, only six students from government schools were getting medical admissions. “This year, it has increased to 435 and next year it will be 1,650,” he said. Addressing a crowd in Manamadurai, while campaigning for AIADMK’s S Nagarajan, Palaniswami said that Stalin should not daydream of even touching a cadre of AIADMK. The leaders of the AIADMK rose up the ladder due to their true efforts. “This democratic system is not applicable to DMK,” he added.

Cracker units’ safety

Palaniswami said that manufacturing of cracker strings would be organised and it would be made a seperate cottage industry.Campaigning for the candidates of AIADMK and its allies in the district, Palaniswami said that the government would ensure safety at the cracker and matchwork industries, construct a dye wastewater treatment plant at Aruppukottai, establish a perfume factory to benefit jasmine farming, conduct kumbabishekam of Chokkalingapuram Shivan temple and renovate the theppakulam here.

Citing the coarseness in his voice, the Chief Minister said, “My voice has become like this after stating all the things this government has done for the people.” He also said that the AIADMK government tends to fulfil all its poll promises as opposed to that of DMK and added that the government has provided several welfare and relief measures during the pandemic period which was not added in the poll manifesto during last elections.

Further, he said that the State has fared better in education during AIADMK’s rule and said that while only 34 out of 100 students completed higher education in 2011 during DMK reign, it was 49 out of 100 currently, which is the highest in India.

CM to campaign in Chennai for three days

Chennai: AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami will campaign for the candidates of his party and its alliance parties in Chennai on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. He will meet the public at Royapuram, Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar, Tiruvotriyur, RK Nagar, Perambur, Kolathur, Villivakkam, Egmore and Harbour constituencies on Sunday; Mylapore, T Nagar, Anna Nagar, Triplicane, Thousand Lights, Saidapet, Virugambakkam, Maduravoyal, Poonamallee and Ambattur constituencies on Monday; and Velacherry, Sholinganallur, Tambaram, Pallavaram, Avadi, Gummidipoondi, Ponneri, Madhavaram and Alandur constituencies on Wednesday.