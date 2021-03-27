Tamil Nadu Elections: An overview

By Express News Service

Court bins Minister’s ‘frivolous’ plea against NGO

Chennai: Terming the plea utterly frivolous, the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed Minister SP Velumani’s petition which sought contempt of court action against the NGO, Arappor Iyakkam. Velumani claimed that the NGO was publishing reports on social media accusing him of engaging in corruption while awarding contracts in corporations, in violation of a court order. Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed, “The contempt petition is politically motivated and an abuse of the court process.” The court also imposed a token cost of Rs 10 against the Minister, however, it was later revoked at the request of his counsel.

Former DMK MLA joins BJP

Villupuram: Former MLA and DMK district secretary AG Sampath, son of former minister A Govindasamy, who presented the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol to the DMK, joined BJP on Friday. Sampath said, “For past 21 years, I have not been given a chance in the party. Also, in the last Vikravandi by election, my late father was promised a memorial but it wasn’t done by the DMK.”

Can relocate to Kovai: Kamal

Coimbatore: MNM chief Kamal Haasan on Friday hit out at his detractors for their ‘outsider’ jibe and offered to re-locate to the city if they found a rental house for him. Kamal said, “MGR was not a native of Andippatti nor Aruppukottai. But he contested successfully from both places. A good leader needn’t be confined to a particular place.”

DMK candidate sent ‘packing’

Tirunelveli: DMK candidate from Tirunelveli constituency, ALS Lakshmanan, was sent back by people belonging to Devendrakula Vellalar community here on Friday. Sources said that the people of the community interrupted the candidate and asked him why the DMK MPs boycotted the Lok Sabha session when the Bill naming seven sub-sects as Devendrakula Vellalar was passed. A video footage of the incident has also gone viral in the social media.