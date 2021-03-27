STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu elections: Hot seat - Nagapattinam

A detailed look at the problems plaguing the Constituencies in Tamil nadu

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY

  •  Incumbent MLA M Thamimun Ansari is not contesting in the elections
  •  VCK is contesting in the Assembly constituency for the first time
  •  AIADMK has won four out of six times in the past six Assembly elections. It is hoping for a ‘hat-trick’ here

VOTER WOES

  •  The garbage dump menace in Nagore
  •  The need for a fish landing centre in Samanthampettai  
  •  Seawater intrusions through drain channels in coastal villages and hamlets during natural calamities

FACE OFF

T Kathiravan (AIADMK) vs J Mohamed Shanavas (VCK)

VOTERS

Male
95,558

Female
1,01,748

transpersons
10

Total
1,97,316

Previous Winners

2016  M Thamimun Ansari (MJK/AIADMK); 2011 KA Jayapal (AIADMK); 2006 V Marimuthu (CPI-M)

