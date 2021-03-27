Tamil Nadu elections: Hot seat - Nagapattinam

KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY
- Incumbent MLA M Thamimun Ansari is not contesting in the elections
- VCK is contesting in the Assembly constituency for the first time
- AIADMK has won four out of six times in the past six Assembly elections. It is hoping for a ‘hat-trick’ here
VOTER WOES
- The garbage dump menace in Nagore
- The need for a fish landing centre in Samanthampettai
- Seawater intrusions through drain channels in coastal villages and hamlets during natural calamities
FACE OFF
T Kathiravan (AIADMK) vs J Mohamed Shanavas (VCK)
VOTERS
Male
95,558
Female
1,01,748
transpersons
10
Total
1,97,316
Previous Winners
2016 M Thamimun Ansari (MJK/AIADMK); 2011 KA Jayapal (AIADMK); 2006 V Marimuthu (CPI-M)