STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu polls: Smriti Irani hits out at Raja, says DMK doesn't respect women

Without naming Raja and referring to his reported remarks against "a Chief Minister," (Palaniswami), she said "DMK is such a political party that does not respect women."

Published: 27th March 2021 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Amethi MP Smriti Irani

BJP MP Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday lashed out at DMK MP A Raja for his alleged unsavoury personal remarks at Chief Minister K Palaniswami and accused the DMK of being a party that does not respect women.

Without naming Raja and referring to his reported remarks against "a Chief Minister," (Palaniswami), she said "DMK is such a political party that does not respect women."

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles was campaigning for BJP's Thousand Lights candidate, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, for the April 6 assembly polls.

The BJP and AIADMK are facing the polls as allies.

"Will they (DMK) give respect to average Tamil women. Do remember this when you go to polling station on April 6 to vote," Irani said and appealed to the people to vote for their own families and not for the DMK's 'dynasty.'

After Raja's alleged remarks, the AIADMK has preferred a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer demanding that the former Union Minister be debarred from campaigning for undermining the reputation of the chief minister.

DMK president M K Stalin has also urged his party cadres to refrain from using undignified language in their poll speeches.

Pointing out that voting for the BJP amounted to a clear mandate for the Centre's development and transparency, Irani said "BJP stands for development, people's prosperity and respect for women."

"Also, imagine what the Congress-led UPA would have done during the pandemic. Would they have released Rs 30,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of 22 crore poor women," she asked.

The DMK, the minister said, represents "Dynasty, Money and Katta panchayat," repeating the statement made by her party chief JP Nadda during his election rally in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

"They looted our democracy so that their family could make money and Katta panchayat to ensure the mafia raj of DMK and Congress persists in this country," Irani said addressing a huge gathering at a BJP roadshow here.

"But today we are before you to plead that autocracy does not rise again and Katta panchayat (kangaroo court) does not rear its head. So when you go to polling booth, vote for your families, for democracy and BJP," she said while listing various pro-people initiatives of the Central BJP government.

She also campaigned for the BJP Harbour constituency candidate Vinoj P Selvam.

She later took to Twitter to share pictures of her election-related engagements in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smriti Irani A Raja AIADMK DMK Congress BJP Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Polls
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp