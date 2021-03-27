VCK, CPM condemn arrest of 54 Tamil fishermen by Lankan Navy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VCK, CPM condemned the Sri Lanka government for arresting 54 fishermen of Tamil Nadu and Karaikkal. They were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday late night when they were fishing near the Katchatheevu area, and confiscated their five mechanised fishing boats. The parties have urged the union government to take steps to release them immediately.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan condemned the Sri Lanka government for arresting the fishermen and the lethargic attitude of the union government on the fishermen issue. CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan stated in a press release that the arrest of Tamil fishermen by the SL Navy has become normal due to the lethargic attitude of the Centre over the protection of the Tamil fishermen. He further urged that the State and Central governments take immediate steps in a war-footing to release the arrested Tamil fishermen.