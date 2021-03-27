We will implement all our promises, assures Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/KARUR: “We are committed to fulfilling all our poll promises, unlike others. On coming to power, we will immediately start working on them,” DMK president MK Stalin told a huge crowd that had gathered in front of Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam on Friday.Introducing candidates contesting on DMK ticket in nine constituencies of Tiruchy district, Stalin sought support for them, while criticising the Union government for not full-filling its poll promises.

“While seeking votes during last parliamentary polls, the BJP promised to offer jobs to two crore youth of the country. It promised to bring back black money stashed away in foreign banks. The party also promised to double farmers income. Has any of these things happened? It is time people rejected this government, which is trying to impose Hindi and also create communal unrest in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said. The DMK’s manifesto and his seven promises are aimed at ensuring growth of the State over the next 10 years, Stalin added.

Speaking at a campaign in Karur, Stalin said, “Our candidate Senthil Balaji has been a nightmare to the ruling party. He will address all your issues on being elected in this election. I also seek support for our candidates Monjanur Ilango, Sivagamasundari and Manikkam.” Talking about recent pre-poll surveys carried out by media houses, Stalin said the results had indicated a comfortable victory for the DMK-led alliance. People must not forget the death of protestors at Thoothukudi, the Sathankulam double murder and Pollachi sexual assault while casting their vote, the DMK chief added.

“As stated in our election manifesto, a sum of Rs 15,000 crore will be allocated to the Industrial Department as soon as we come to power. A separate Co-operative Bank will be opened for handloom weavers. A Textile Commission will be set up and an incentive of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to weavers to build houses. We will also have a separate budget for agriculture allocated,” the DMK chief said.

Permit will be issued to bullock carts to take sand from the Amaravathi and Cauvery river beds for construction work in Karur district, Stalin said. “Karur will be upgraded into a Corporation. A betel leaf and banana research centre, an integrated dyeing treatment plant and a bus body building technological park will be set up here,” Stalin added.