Will release full Covid fund of Rs 5,000 for people: Kanimozhi

The DMK will set up a SIPCOT in Villupuram, and 75 per cent jobs will be reserved for Tamil youth.

Published: 27th March 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Blaming the AIADMK for rampant unemployment in Tamil Nadu, DMK’s women wing secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi on Friday said that the AIADMK had four years ago mortgaged the State to the BJP. During her campaign in Villupuram, Kanimozhi said that DMK president MK Stalin had insisted Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to provide Rs 5,000 as Covid relief to the people.

However, the CM gave only Rs 1,000. If DMK comes to power, the remaining Rs 4,000 will be provided on June 3, the birth anniversary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi. The DMK will set up a SIPCOT in Villupuram, and 75 per cent jobs will be reserved for Tamil youth.” 

