STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

16 schools, 4 colleges fined for not adopting Covid-19 safety protocols

As elections are being held during Covid-19 times, the public have been asked to come to the polling booth wearing masks.

Published: 28th March 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collecing swab sample from police personnel at Rajarathinam stadium in the city on Saturday | R Satish babu

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: As many as 16 schools and four colleges in Thanjavur district which have been fined Rs 5,000 each for not following Covid-19 safety protocols, Collector M Govinda Rao told reporters on Saturday.

After inspecting the work of sending Covid-19 prevention materials, including thermal scanners, sanitizers, face shields, masks to eight constituencies, he said, “As many as 15 such materials are being given to each polling booth for the use of the personnel and the public.

As elections are being held during Covid-19 times, the public have been asked to come to the polling booth wearing masks. Volunteers are being trained to check their body temperature and dispense sanitizers. Covid-19 positive patients could vote wearing PPE kit between 6 pm and 7 pm.”

Responding to a question, he said that as many as 227 students have tested positive so far and 120 out of them have been discharged. “New cases were reported from two schools, one in Kumbakonam and other in Aduthurai on Saturday,” Govinda Rao added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp