16 schools, 4 colleges fined for not adopting Covid-19 safety protocols

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: As many as 16 schools and four colleges in Thanjavur district which have been fined Rs 5,000 each for not following Covid-19 safety protocols, Collector M Govinda Rao told reporters on Saturday.

After inspecting the work of sending Covid-19 prevention materials, including thermal scanners, sanitizers, face shields, masks to eight constituencies, he said, “As many as 15 such materials are being given to each polling booth for the use of the personnel and the public.

As elections are being held during Covid-19 times, the public have been asked to come to the polling booth wearing masks. Volunteers are being trained to check their body temperature and dispense sanitizers. Covid-19 positive patients could vote wearing PPE kit between 6 pm and 7 pm.”

Responding to a question, he said that as many as 227 students have tested positive so far and 120 out of them have been discharged. “New cases were reported from two schools, one in Kumbakonam and other in Aduthurai on Saturday,” Govinda Rao added.