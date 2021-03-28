STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After four decades, temple pond of Rani Mangammal era revived

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Following the efforts of Srirangam Sri Renganatha Swamy temple management, ‘Bilva Theertham,’ a temple pond which was left in ruins for more than four decades, has been revived and ‘Thirthavari’ organised as a part of the ongoing Panguni festival on Saturday. 

According to sources from Srirangam temple, there are about nine temple ponds (Nava Thirtham) in and around the temple, which would be used for rituals. ‘Chandra Pushkarani,’ the major pond among the nine, is situated within the temple. With that as a central point, all other ponds are located in eight directions in various places. 

While ‘Chandra Pushkarani’ is used for Thirthavari of Lord Nam Perumal, the rest are used for Thirthavari of  Sadagopam (Sadari). According to sources, most of the ponds were left without maintenance and one among them was ‘Bilva Thirtham’ (also known as Vilva Thirtham). It was believed to be built in the era of Rani Mangammal. The pond and the mandapam were left unmaintained for more than 40 years and has turned into a dump. 

Marimuthu, Joint Commissioner of Srirangam temple, said, “We inspected the pond knowing its current status. With the help of trustees and sponsors of the temple, the pond was restored. After four decades, a ‘Thirthavari’ was organised.” He also assured that the pond will be properly maintained. Suresh, a devotee from Srirangam said, it is appreciable that the temple management has revived the forgotten pond. Similarly, it would be great if the temple management revives the Thirtham pond in Musiri, which is among the nine Thirtha ponds.  

Rani Mangammal
