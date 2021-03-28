AIADMK’s cordial ties with Centre brought no help to TN: Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The cordiality the AIADMK government maintained with the Centre has not helped in fetching enough Central funds or sufficient disaster relief sought following the recent cyclones, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi has said. Campaigning for VCK candidate Aloor Shanavas in Nagore and Sikkal on Saturday, she said the State government had not fulfilled all of its electoral promises.

“The Centre is trying to impose Sanskrit on us in the guise of the New Education Policy, and the livelihood of farmers is threatened. The AIADMK has not distributed all the freebies it had promised, unlike our former leader M Karunanidhi, who delivered on all his poll promises,” she said.

“The Pollachi sexual harassment victim and her family suffered a lot, but we learn that efforts are being taken to protect the accused. Once the DMK comes to power, all the perpetrators will be punished,” she added. Taking a dig at Chief Minister Palaniswami, she said, “Karunanidhi was not a farmer, but he did so much for farmers.

Currently, several of our farmers have not received sufficient Central aid for crop loss. The Centre’s farm laws are against the farmers, and our CM is not opposing the laws. How can we accept that Palaniswami is a farmer.”

