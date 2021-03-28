STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK’s cordial ties with Centre brought no help to TN: Kanimozhi

“The Pollachi sexual harassment victim and her family suffered a lot, but we learn that efforts are being taken to protect the accused.

Published: 28th March 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The cordiality the AIADMK government maintained with the Centre has not helped in fetching enough Central funds or sufficient disaster relief sought following the recent cyclones, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi has said. Campaigning for VCK candidate Aloor Shanavas in Nagore and Sikkal on Saturday, she said the State government had not fulfilled all of its electoral promises.

“The Centre is trying to impose Sanskrit on us in the guise of the New Education Policy, and the livelihood of farmers is threatened. The AIADMK has not distributed all the freebies it had promised, unlike our former leader M Karunanidhi, who delivered on all his poll promises,” she said.

“The Pollachi sexual harassment victim and her family suffered a lot, but we learn that efforts are being taken to protect the accused. Once the DMK comes to power, all the perpetrators will be punished,” she added. Taking a dig at Chief Minister Palaniswami, she said, “Karunanidhi was not a farmer, but he did so much for farmers.

Currently, several of our farmers have not received sufficient Central aid for crop loss. The Centre’s farm laws are against the farmers, and our CM is not opposing the laws. How can we accept that Palaniswami is a farmer.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Kanimozhi Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp