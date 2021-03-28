Coimbatore: Two held for loan fraud

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore crime branch police arrested two persons for allegedly committing loan fraud to the tune of Rs 49 lakh. S Karthik, who runs finance and used-car businesses in Vadavalli, had lodged a complaint alleging M Jaganathan (34) and S Suresh (29) pledged nine cars to take a loan of Rs 48.61 lakh from his firm over the past two years.

The duo had bought the cars from different owners before pledging the original registration certificates. Later, the duo took another loan from a NBFC by producing RC photocopies of the same cars and used the money to pay off the original car owners.