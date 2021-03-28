STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disabled woman robbed in moving train in Erode

The incident happened on Friday night when S Priya of Coimbatore, a bank employee in Katpadi, was on her way to Coimbatore from Katpadi, in the Trivandrum Express.

Indian Railways

For representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a man who allegedly robbed a differently-abled woman passenger of her phone, jewels and cash worth Rs 1.6 lakh at knife-point in a moving train near Perundurai railway station.

The incident happened on Friday night when S Priya of Coimbatore, a bank employee in Katpadi, was on her way to Coimbatore from Katpadi, in the Trivandrum Express. When the express train was between Erode and Perundurai railway stations, a man entered the coach meant for differently-abled and threatened Priya at knife-point and robbed her of cash, jewels and phone. 

Though the startled woman pulled the emergency chain, the suspect jumped from the train and escaped when the train slowed down. After a fellow passenger alerted the railway helpline about the robbery incident, the message was communicated to railway police at Erode and Tiruppur stations.

Tiruppur railway police registered a case based on the woman’s complaint and a special team was formed. 
The suspect was secured within hours and was identified as Sudarshan alias Kutti (28) of Malappuram.
The valuables were retrieved from him and he was remanded in judicial custody. An investigation is underway.

