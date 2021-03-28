STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK's Sivasenapathy says sorry for Leoni’s remarks

As part of his constituency-specific manifesto released on Saturday, the candidate also promised to turn Vaidehi Falls into a tourist spot.  

Published: 28th March 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

DMK Flag

DMK flag (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Thondamuthur DMK candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy has promised to tackle human-animal conflicts in the area using a “scientific approach”.  As part of his constituency-specific manifesto released on Saturday, the candidate also promised to turn Vaidehi Falls into a tourist spot.  

Speaking to reporters at the party office in North Coimbatore, Sivasenapathy also apologized for recent insensitive remarks made by DMK public speaker Dindigul I Leoni on women, adding that the comments should have been avoided. 

