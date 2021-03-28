DMK's Sivasenapathy says sorry for Leoni’s remarks

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Thondamuthur DMK candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy has promised to tackle human-animal conflicts in the area using a “scientific approach”. As part of his constituency-specific manifesto released on Saturday, the candidate also promised to turn Vaidehi Falls into a tourist spot.

Speaking to reporters at the party office in North Coimbatore, Sivasenapathy also apologized for recent insensitive remarks made by DMK public speaker Dindigul I Leoni on women, adding that the comments should have been avoided.