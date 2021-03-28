STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Even nature is happy with AIADMK govt, says EPS

Adds that he has implemented many schemes for the nature’s protection

Published: 28th March 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli on Saturday | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI/NAGERCOIL: Not just the residents, the nature also joined hands with the AIADMK cadre in offering a red-carpet welcome to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district on Saturday.   

Palaniswami who reached Nanguneri Assembly constituency after a brief spell of summer drizzle said the nature is happy and is in support of AIADMK as he has implemented many schemes for its protection and welfare.  Addressing a crowd of supporters, the Chief Minister, who was accompanied by AIADMK candidate of the constituency, Ganesaraja,  accused DMK president MK Stalin of lying to the people during public meeting.

He reiterated that DMK is running family politics while in AIADMK, any cadre who work for the people could become MLA, MP and even Chief Minister. In reply to Stalin’s ‘fake farmer’ jibe against him, Palaniswami said that he (Stalin) doesn’t know how Neera tastes and asked whether the drink has sugar.  Highlighting AIADMK’s election manifesto, Palaniswami said that women will be given washing machines and six LPGs for free. 

Earlier in the day, while campaigning for AIADMK Radhapuram candidate IS Inbathurai, in Panagudi, the Chief Minister said that his government had implemented various developmental projects and addressed various issues faced by the people of the constituency. He also challenged those who disagree with his statement for a debate.  He said that as part of Kudimaramathu scheme, more than 14,000 tanks were desilted to help the farmers and that more number of students are pursuing higher education now. “Unlike DMK leaders, who smuggled electricity, AIADMK government ensured that all the households had electricity,” he added. 

While campaigning at Kayathar in Thoothukudi, Palaniswami said that AIADMK should be re-elected so that the government could implement the vision of MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.  He said that the DMK rule from 2006 to 11 was a dark period due to frequent power disruptions. “However, AIADMK government had brought 300 companies with an investment of `3 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu to generate employment. 

Meanwhile, campaigning for BJP’s Lok Sabha by-election candidate for Kanniyakumari Pon Radhakrishnan, and AIADMK’s  candidates for Assembly elections, he said that victory of Radhakrishnan would help get funds for the district.  Claiming that the DMK and Congress parties are experts in betraying people, Palaniswami asked the fishermen and people from Kanniyakumari district not to believe them.  

Listing out the AIADMK  poll promises especially for fishers and government schemes, he said that his government had upgraded Nagercoil  municipality into Municipal Corporation and opened 41 Amma mini clinics too. He also said that steps would be taken for developing tourism in Kanniyakumari and to construct a bridge connecting Vivekananda  rock and Thiruvalluvar statue. 
 

AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
