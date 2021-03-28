STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar in TN

Karnataka Congress unit chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the party was determined to make MK Stalin the Chief Minister.

Published: 28th March 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Karnataka Congress unit chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the party was determined to make MK Stalin the Chief Minister. Campaigning for CPI’s T Ramachandran in Thalli, Shivakumar said that the CPI candidate had improved basic amenities in many villages across the constituency.

“Many people from Thalli who live in the neighbouring Kanakapura in Karnataka refuse to shift their vote to Karnataka because of the good work done by Ramachandran,” he said. Shivakumar was among a raft of politicians, including former Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah, who campaigned for the alliance in various constituencies.

Comments

