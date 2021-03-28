'Lotus will not bloom': Man thrashed for shouting anti-BJP slogans during campaign speech in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A man was reportedly attacked by a group of BJP supporters after he shouted anti-BJP remarks during a campaign held near the MGR statue of Virudhunagar on Saturday night. During the campaign, he had been negating all the promises and comments made by the campaigner actress Namitha.

He said 'Thaamarai malaraadhu' (lotus will not bloom) when she hailed 'thaamarai malarum' (lotus will bloom).

Actress Namitha was seeking votes in support of BJP candidate of Virudhunagar G Pandurangan on Saturday, during which she listed the benefits people might get if he is brought to power.

"All the central and state government schemes will reach your doorstep, you'll be provided six cylinders, a washing machine and Rs 1,500 per family," she said.

Responding to her speech, the man kept on retorting in the negative by telling 'cylinders will not be given', 'nobody will give the money' and so on.

Finally, when she said 'thaamarai malarum' (lotus will bloom) meaning BJP will come to power, the man allegedly shouted 'thaamarai malaraadhu' (lotus will not bloom) in a flow.

Irked by this, the BJP followers and cadre present there got into a brawl with him for creating a flutter in the meeting. They repeatedly attacked him and chased him away from the spot.

However, no police case was registered and he disappeared from the place.