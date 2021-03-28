Residents want basic amenities in Kalvarayan Hills in Sankarapuram

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Formed in 1962, Sankarapuram Assembly constituency, now in Kallakurichi district, has faced 13 elections so far. DMK has won six times here, AIADMK four times, Congress twice and PMK once. During delimitation in 2011, some parts of Chinnasalem were added to Sankarapuram as the former became part of Kallakurichi constituency.

More than half the geographical area of the constituency is in Kalvarayan Hills and its foohills. Agriculture is the primary occupation of its residents. In Kalvarayan Hills, the locals cultivate myrobalan (kadukkai) and cassava and send them outstation. Farmers here want industries here which could help them make value-added products from their farm produce. Apart from fetching them a good price, such a move would also create employment, they say.

As farming is seasonal here, men from Kalvarayan Hills go to other States for tree-cutting works. In the past, many from here had been arrested on charges of cutting red sanders in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A few were even killed in police encounters.

Residents allege that youth from here are misled into making, smuggling and selling illicit ale as the locality has no institution that could teach them skills thus landing them in jobs. Many of these youth face cases as they were arrested during police action. Though there is a government polytechnic college in Sankarapuram, many students discontinue studies after schooling due to travel and economical constraints. The locals wanted a skill training institute or a polytechnic college set up in the hills.

Vellimalai and Periyar waterfalls in Kalvarayan Hills attract tourists from across the State. Opening government or private guest houses here will help tourism-related businesses take off, thus helping the local economy. Sugarcane is widely cultivated in Sankarapuram and parts of Chinnasalem. Agriculture here mainly depends on water from Komugi dam for irrigation. The dam has a capacity to store water up to 46 feet. However, water is stored only up to 42 feet. The farmers said that sediment has deposited in the dam to a height of 10-20 feet, thus reducing the storage capacity. They demanded that the dam be dredged immediately.

Candidates speak

“Since I am an Opposition MLA, the government did not hear my demands. I demanded bridges over rivers between Mottampatti and La Gudalur, Thoradipattu, and Kalpodai villages, and dredging in Komugi dam. But, the Chief Minister did not lend me his ears. Opposition MLAs were deceived in the past 10 years by the AIADMK government. Immediately after the DMK assumes power, all the demands of people in Sankarapuram will be met. We will also bring a government women’s college in the constituency,” said T Udhayasuriyan, the DMK candidate for Sankarapuram.

“Roads and drainage facilities in Sankarapuram are in a pathetic state. The irrigation canal taking water to Chinnasalem will be cleaned and cleared to facilitate uninterrupted supply of water for agriculture. Steps will be taken to build check dams across Manimuktha river. I will take action to announce Kalvarayan Hills as a tourist spot,” said Raja, PMK candidate.