Soon, Thirukurals will be engraved on hill in Erode

Soon, Erode district will attract tourists to Kural Malai, a hill that will have all 1,330 couplets of Thiruvallur engraved on it.

Published: 28th March 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Soon, Erode district will attract tourists to Kural Malai, a hill that will have all 1,330 couplets of Thiruvallur engraved on it. Work on the project, funded by the Central and State governments, will take off after the Assembly elections, said former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E Balagurusamy on Saturday.

He told the media that the BJP’s State unit, in its election manifesto, promised to make all arrangements for the Kural Malai (Kural Hill) project, which is estimated to cost Rs 100 crore, and the announcement has come as a boost to those who have been spearheading it for several decades.

“All 1,330 couplets and their explanations in Tamil and English shall be engraved on the 20-acre surface of a hill at Malayappalayam near Nambiyur in Erode. The place surrounding the hill will be developed as a tourist spot soon,” he added.

Explaining the project, the founder of Kural Malai Sangam P Ravikumar said that seven acres of the total hill surface (20.5 acres) would be used to engrave the couplets, while the remaining space would be used to create pathways, and set up a parking lot and a children’s park. 

Balagurusamy recalled that he proposed a resolution to create the Kural Malai at a conference at Erode in January 2020, which was acknowledged by former UNESCO director Armoogum Parsuramen. 

