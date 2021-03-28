STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM 'trapped' as he is 'corrupt,' alleges Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said when he saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'controlling' the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and making him "touch his feet silently I am not ready to accept it.

Published: 28th March 2021 02:13 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting, in Chennai, Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting, in Chennai, Sunday, March 28, 2021.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at AIADMK top leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami alleging he is trapped due to graft and he bowed in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he had indulged in corruption.

Addressing a public meeting here for the April 6 Assembly polls,

" A 'leader' in Uttar Pradesh was forced to bow in front of Shah as he was corrupt and this person lost his freedom due to graft and Palaniswami too faced a similar situation, he claimed.

The former Congress party chief did not specify the name of the UP leader.

"The tragedy is, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu does not want to bow in front of Amit Shah and no Tamil person will want to do that."

However, Palaniswami is forced to bow in front of Shah because of the "corruption he has done," Gandhi alleged.

"Ironically, because of the money he has stolen from the people of Tamil Nadu, he is now trapped," the Congress MP alleged.

While previous polls were contests between political parties of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK and DMK, the present one was between the AIADMK, RSS, Modi, Shah (BJP) on the one side and the Tamil people on the other side, he alleged.

The AIADMK-BJP front would be 'decimated' in Tamil Nadu in the poll battle and the DMK, its chief M K Stalin and his party-led Secular Progressive Alliance is the instrument that would steer the rout of AIADMK and its allies, he said.

Stalin would become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he exuded confidence.

The 'attack' on Tamil Nadu shall, however, not end with Stalin becoming the CM, he said adding it shall happen only when the Saffron party was removed from power in Delhi.

