TNPCB begins proceedings against erring industries

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) was informed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Friday, that it has initiated proceedings against the industries that illegally discharged effluents into the Mettur dam, which resulted in toxic foam formation in 2017.

The tribunal had registered a suo moto case and formed an expert committee to investigate the matter and file a report. The committee had submitted its report based on which TNPCB has begun proceedings against the industries. There are 40-odd industries in the area that produce fertilisers and other products that use hazardous chemicals.

There is also a SIDCO (Small Industries Development Corporation) area. However, a group industrial units has filed a petition before the NGT seeking for impleadment in the proceedings. It is alleged that some of the industries against whom the TNPCB had initiated proceedings were not given an opportunity to present their case. In response, the bench said the plea was not maintainable and they would get a statutory remedy of challenging the final order of TNPCB, when it is passed.

Meanwhile, the bench has asked for a detailed report from the TNPCB on action taken against those alleged erring units including imposition of environmental compensation. The counsel appearing for the TNPCB sought some more time to file the report. The NGT has directed the joint committee to inspect the area in question and find out whether the recommendations made by them have been complied with. The case has been adjourned to next month.