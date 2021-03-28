STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will quit politics if proven corrupt: Sellur Raju

DMK candidate for Madurai West, C Chinnammal, alleged that Sellur K Raju and his cadre cheated the poor people under the pretext of getting patta for their lands.

Published: 28th March 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sellur K Raju (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Retaliating to the alleged corruption charges in the execution of Smart City projects and other developmental works in Madurai, Minister for Cooperation and AIADMK candidate from Madurai West constituency, Sellur K Raju said that he would quit politics if the charges levelled against him are proven true.

DMK candidate for Madurai West, C Chinnammal, alleged that Sellur K Raju and his cadre cheated the poor people under the pretext of getting patta for their lands. She alleged that Raju got Rs 2,000 per head. Meanwhile, a letter addressed to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami from Raju urged him to stop the national leaders of BJP from coming to the State for campaigning created flutter after it began doing rounds on social media on Friday night.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Raju said, “Those who are afraid to lose in the polls and are jealous of the AIADMK-BJP relationship have circulated the fake letter. Besides, cadres of the alliance parties are accompanying me during all my campaigns. If the corruption charges levelled against me are proved, I will quit politics.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sellur K Raju AIADMK Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp