Will quit politics if proven corrupt: Sellur Raju

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Retaliating to the alleged corruption charges in the execution of Smart City projects and other developmental works in Madurai, Minister for Cooperation and AIADMK candidate from Madurai West constituency, Sellur K Raju said that he would quit politics if the charges levelled against him are proven true.

DMK candidate for Madurai West, C Chinnammal, alleged that Sellur K Raju and his cadre cheated the poor people under the pretext of getting patta for their lands. She alleged that Raju got Rs 2,000 per head. Meanwhile, a letter addressed to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami from Raju urged him to stop the national leaders of BJP from coming to the State for campaigning created flutter after it began doing rounds on social media on Friday night.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Raju said, “Those who are afraid to lose in the polls and are jealous of the AIADMK-BJP relationship have circulated the fake letter. Besides, cadres of the alliance parties are accompanying me during all my campaigns. If the corruption charges levelled against me are proved, I will quit politics.”