24 students of private agricultre college in Tamil Nadu test positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: As many as 24 students of a private agriculture college tested positive for Covid in the last two days. According to sources, when one of the student tested positive, swab samples from all other students in the college were taken.

Of these, nine samples returned positive on Saturday and 15 returned positive on Sunday. Though colleges were asked to conduct classes online, some universities were conducting practical examinations in the colleges, which led to the virus spread, said sources. With this, the total number of school and college students testing positive in the district rose to 251.