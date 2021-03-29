Amid Covid-19 fear, CBSE practical exams start today in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the number of new Covid- 19 cases in Tamil Nadu surpassing 2,000 for the second consecutive day, schools in the State have decided to hasten the process of holding CBSE practical exams from Monday itself.

Though the board has provided a window to schools to hold the practical exams between March 1 and June 11, the schools fear deterioration in the situation and do not want to wait longer. Meanwhile, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare J Radhakrishnan said the government wouldn’t take any sudden decision on imposing a lockdown.