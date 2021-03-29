STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK’s chapter will end soon after elections are over, says PMK founder S Ramadoss

Ramadoss recalled that he had worked hard for the bifurcation of Vellore district but Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had taken action for trifurcation soon after he had made a request on the issue.

Published: 29th March 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Addressing a campaign meeting held in support of his party candidate KL Ilavazhagan at Kalavai in Arcot Assembly segment on Sunday, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss stated that the chapter of DMK will end after the elections are over, as the party is going to be decimated at the hustings.

“The chapter of DMK will end after the elections. The party had never fulfilled any of its poll promises. Its poll manifesto is just a copy and paste document,” he said. Ramadoss said that the poll manifestoes of AIADMK and PMK are a weapon for development and as valid as a gazette. If AIADMK alliance is elected again, each family will get four LPG cylinders per year, Rs 1500 for women per month, a washing machine and a job for a person in each family.

The AIADMK has also promised to arrange for higher education at overseas institutions for girl students and the costs will be met by the government. “Your daughters can go abroad for higher studies after completing higher education in the State. The government will bear the costs. You can prepare your daughters from now itself,” he told the gathering.

Ramadoss recalled that he had worked hard for the bifurcation of Vellore district but Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had taken action for trifurcation soon after he had made a request on the issue. “I asked him to take steps for bifurcation of Vellore district but he went an extra mile to trifurcate,” he noted. The PMK founder also held campaigns in Sholingur Assembly segment.

A doctor-politician’s advice to public on Covid safety
PMK founder Dr Ramadoss, a physician by profession, had a few words of caution for the public on personal safety to prevent contracting Covid virus infection. He addressed a poll campaign at Kalavai in Arcot constituency without stepping out of the car. “I have been stayed at home for the past one year due to corona outbreak,” he said, adding that you all have to wear mask. Don’t step out  without wearing mask and be cautious. Corona is stated to have taken a new incarnation.
 

