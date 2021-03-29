STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elephant herd monitored using drone in TN's Bitharkadu

The herd is currently located at Chikkannavayal and the elephants have travelled two km in the last few days, said forest officials.

Published: 29th March 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

A drone being used to monitor movement of wild elephants.

A drone being used to monitor movement of wild elephants. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A team from the Gudalur forest division are monitoring a herd of elephants consisting of two cow elephants and two calves using a drone at the Bitharkadu forest range in the Nilgiris district. A team of 30 forest staff have been engaged in preventing the herd from entering the human habitations and are asking the public to stay cautious, said sources. 

The herd is currently located at Chikkannavayal and the elephants have travelled two km in the last few days, said forest officials. Bomman, a male Kumki elephant, from Theppkkkadu elephant camp has been roped in to chase away the jumbos away from human settlements.

Bitharkadu forest range officer Manokaran said, “We are using Bomman for diverting operation. If needed, one more Kumki from Theppkkadu elephant camp will be engaged.  We were not able to bring in some elephants since they are in musth. The cow elephants fear even the smell of a male Kumki elephant even if it is standing 200 to 300 mt away.”
 

