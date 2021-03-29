Envelopes with Rs 70,000 cash seized, six cops suspended in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A day after city police caught two police personnel with unaccounted cash in police station premises, six personnel from two police stations were placed under suspension on Sunday. Sources added that a DMK functionary and two policemen have been booked with regard to the seizure.

Based on inputs that cash was being distributed to police personnel in the Tiruchy West constituency, a special team led by city police commissioner J Loganathan and election officials inspected six police stations in the evening hours of Saturday, a police source said.

“Several envelopes with cash inside were seized by the officials. A sum of Rs 70,000 was seized from Thillai Nagar and GH police stations. The case filed with regard to the seizure has been transferred to the CB-CID. Further probe is on,” the source added.