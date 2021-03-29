Have proved my detractors wrong, says Kamal Haasan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: “Coimbatore will be my address hereafter, and I am the face of Coimbatore south,” said MNM founder and actor Kamal Haasan while campaigning at Sivanandha Colony on Sunday. “When I started MNM, there were comments that it would not survive till the next new moon. We proved detractors wrong and MNM is shining like a full moon,” he said. Assuring electorate that he would solve all civic issues if voted to power, Kamal said, "I would be like a lamp in your house than a cinema star. I will turn Coimbatore South as a model constituency in India."