Have proved my detractors wrong, says Kamal Haasan

COIMBATORE: “Coimbatore will be my address hereafter, and I am the face of Coimbatore south,” said MNM founder and actor Kamal Haasan while campaigning at Sivanandha Colony on Sunday. “When I started MNM, there were comments that it would not survive till the next new moon. We proved detractors wrong and MNM is shining like a full moon,” he said. Assuring electorate that he would solve all civic issues if voted to power, Kamal said, "I would be like a lamp in your house than a cinema star. I will turn Coimbatore South as a model constituency in India."
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
After death of sitting MLA, TRS fields his son for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll
Mega-ship in Suez Canal moved '80%' in right direction
All in England squad have taken great learning from Curran's knock, says England's Jos Buttler
CD row: Woman writes to CJ of Karnataka HC, alleges threat from Ramesh Jarkiholi
Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19
Mehbooba Mufti denied passport, authorities say she is 'threat to national security'