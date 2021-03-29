Jumbos back from rejuvenation camp, receive warm welcome in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: All four temple elephants from Tiruchy returned to their temple on Sunday after attending the 48-days-rejuvenation camp at Thekkampatti near Coimbatore.

With the Panguni Uthiram festival being celebrated in the temples, arrival of temple elephants brought joy among the devotees. Devotees welcomed the elephants with aarthi. According to HR&CE sources, all four temple elephants Aandal and Lakshmi from Srirangam Sri Renganatha Swamy temple, Akila from Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple, Tiruvanaikovil and Lakshmi from Rockfort Sri Thayumanaswamy temple received a rousing welcome.