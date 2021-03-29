Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Reaching the voter’s heart through beats and punches

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What’s an easy way to reach a voter’s heart in Tamil Nadu? Easily, it is through songs and punch dialogues. None other than the Dravidian majors, who used films to reach the masses, could have understood it better.

Adhimoolam, a functionary of DMK’s literary wing, told The New Indian Express, “Despite many of our poll promises and policies being good, there is a difficulty in taking them to the people as many do not understand them. At the same time, catchy songs like Stalin than vararu, vidiyal thara poraru (Stalin is coming and he will bring us dawn) bring cheer and enthusiasm among the party cadre.”

Viralimalai Manickam, who has been involved in poll-related works since 1967, told The New Indian Express, “During the 1967 general elections, there was no practice of using many songs. At the time, DMK cadres aired the songs Oodivarugiran Udhaya Sooriyan (The rising sun is running to us), Azhaikinrar Anna (Anna invites) and some songs from MGR films, which highlighted the DMK’s ideology and CN Annadurai’s capability.” He also recalled a punch dialogue based on the DMK’s election promise – Moondru padi latchiyam, oru padi nichayam (Three padi is our goal, one padi is surety). Padi is a local measure approximately equivalent to 1.5 kg of rice. The punch dialogue worked as a game changer and brought the DMK to power in the State.

Veteran journalist T Koodalarasan said, “But, the situation has widely changed after the death of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai. The 1971 general election witnessed several personality-centric songs such as Naangu kodi Makkalukku Thalaivan (Leader of four crore people) to glorify the then Chief Minister Karunanidhi. Later, the airing of tracks singing glories of personalities became normal after MGR floated AIADMK and contested elections. Now, all leaders want the tracks to sing only their glories instead of highlighting the ideologies of the party,” he underlined.

Some of the famous songs and punch dialogues of DMK & AIADMK

1967

DMK: Oodivarugiran Udhayasooriyan (Rising sun is running to us), Azhaikkindrar Anna

(Anna invites)

1977

DMK : Kallakudikonda Karunanidhi Vazhgave (Long live Karunanidhi, who won through protests in Kallakudi)

1980

AIADMK: What sin did I commit? (Referring to the dismissal of the State government by Congress-led Centre)

1984

AIADMK: Hit songs from MGR starred Olivilakku film, Neenga Nalla Irukkanum Naadu Munnera (You should be well for the country to be well)

2006

AIADMK: Thanga Tharagaiye Varuga Varuga (glorifying J Jayalalithaa)

DMK: A portable TV and gGas connection for every household, One kilo rice for `2

AIADMK: 20 kg free rice

2011

DMK: Semmozhiyana Thamizh mozhiye