Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Unfinished AIADMK government projects concern for Kunnam people

P Thiruselvam

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The AIADMK-PMK alliance poses a tough battle for DMK candidate SS Sivasankar in the Kunnam Assembly constituency.

Though the constituency falls under Perambalur, a vast area of Ariyalur district also falls under Kunnam. The sitting MLA, RT Ramachandran (47), who is also the AIADMK’s Perambalur district secretary, is contesting again.

The alliance with PMK has given him an added advantage as the constituency has a seizable Vanniyar population.

SS Sivasankar

He has also developed a good rapport with the people over the past five years, implementing several schemes of the ruling government. Ramachandran belongs to the Udayar community, which is among the major communities in the constituency, giving him another advantage.

He has pinned his hopes on the votes of these two communities for a comfortable win.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ramachandran said, “Many tar roads, check dams, overbridges and Cauvery Joint Water Scheme have been implemented in Kunnam constituency, and Kudimaramathu works are also being carried out. Also, 12 Amma Clinics were brought to my constituency. This apart, if people vote me to power, I will build a Government Arts College in Sendurai.”

On the other hand, the DMK candidate, Ariyalur district secretary, Sivasankar (51), could bag the votes of Dalits and the Muslim community concentrated in Labbaikudikadu.

Local political observers said that as Sivasankar is from the Vanniyar community and if he manages to get more Vanniyar votes despite the PMK factor, he might have an edge over the other party candidate.

When MBBS seat aspirant Anitha committed suicide in her village Kuzhumur, Sivasankar was at the forefront of the protests that followed. If this sentiment is to be considered, Sivasankar would have a lead ahead.

RT Ramachandran

Sivasankar said, “DMK announced a Government Medical College and Special Economic zone in Kunnam taluk. Various efforts have been made to implement these projects. But the AIADMK posed obstacles. My aim is to provide education, water, and address basic problems. This apart, I will give life to pending projects.”

The people in the constituency, however, demand the setting up of a Government Women’s Arts College, cashew factory and government transport depot in Sendurai.

“Expired limestone quarries must be also be closed,” said ER Mohan, an activist from Sendurai.

Social activist from Perali, S Ragavan said that the construction of Kottarai dam across Marudaiyaru, which has been going on for the past four years, is yet to be completed.

“The construction of Sathanur Archaeological Museum was completed nine years ago but it has not been opened to the public yet. Direct Procurement Centres for paddy, maize, and cotton should be opened. Deer from Perambalur forests are often affected by road accidents. The government should protect the deer in the Perambalur forests and make it a deer sanctuary. The Sathanur Lake, which is 100 years old, must be restored properly,” he added.

Previous winners

AIADMK has won most of the elections from 1967 to 2006 when the constituency was formerly known as Varagur.

After the delimitation exercise, Kunnam constituency has faced two Assembly elections, among which DMK and AIADMK have each won once.