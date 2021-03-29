STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu polls 2021: Plight of women under DMK? EPS breaks down

Published: 29th March 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

An elephant replica during an AIADMK roadshow in Royapuram, in Chennai.

An elephant replica during an AIADMK roadshow in Royapuram, in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “What would become of women if the DMK wins the election?” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wondered aloud as he broke down while campaigning on Sunday. Speaking at the Thiruvottiur Assembly constituency here, he recalled how DMK’s A Raja made derogatory remarks against his mother.

The AIADMK always focuses on people’s welfare, he asserted, highlighting how the State government provided food to eight lakh people every day amid the pandemic, and offered Rs 5,500 to all rice-card holders on the occasion of Pongal, though this was not mentioned in the party’s manifesto ahead of the previous election.

Besides, various welfare measures were implemented for fishermen, Palaniswami asserted, and promised that if voted to power, his government would buy land and build houses for the homeless. Whi le campaigning at Kolathur Assembly constituency, from where DMK chief MK Stalin is contesting, Palaniswami said the Opposition leader frequents the region only when the elections are at hand.

“If he really wanted to serve the people, he should have resolved their grievances when he was Mayor of the Chennai Corporation,” he said, and alleged Stalin doesn’t know the hardships of the common man or how to devise and implement welfare schemes. 

Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning for Royapuram Assembly constituency
candidate and MinisterD Jayakumar on Sunday | p jawahar

‘Stalin gave all false complaints to Guv’

Commenting on the charges Stalin levelled against him, the Chief Minister said most were false complaints and Stalin should have verified them before handing them to the Governor. He further challenged the DMK chief to a debate on the allegations. Optimistic about forming the government again, Palaniswami said the AIADMK would win the elections just as it won in 2011 and 2016.

With just a week of campaigning left, Chennai witnessed two tall leaders - Palaniswami and Congress’ Rahul Gandhi - campaigning on Sunday. On Thursday, Palaniswami will campaign in the Nilgiris district. He will leave for Coimbatore at 7.00 am, campaign there, at Gudalore and at Coonoor, before moving on to Perundhurai in Erode district and Pallaipalyam in Namakkal district.

On Friday morning, he will leave for Madurai from Salem, and address a public meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That evening, he will campaign at Salem Attaiyampatti and Sangagiri, and address a public meeting on the Salem Fort grounds. On Saturday morning, he is scheduled to campaign at Natrampalli in Thirupattur district.

In the afternoon, he will head to Mechery in Mettur Assembly constituency, Kuttapatti and Nangavalli union in Edappadi Assembly constituency, and Omalur Assembly constituency. On Sunday, the last day for campaigning, he will be at Ganganapuram union, Edappadi union and his home turf, Edappadi town.

A Raja booked for comment against CM
DMK leader A Raja has been booked by the Chennai police for his remarks against the CM. He was booked under Sections 153 and 294B of the IPC and Section 127 of the Representation of People Act. Besides, two cases were registered against him in Tiruchy

