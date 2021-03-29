Tamil Nadu polls 2021: GK Vasan campaigns for BJP candidates Vanathi, Velumani

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Maanila Congress chief G K Vasan on Sunday said BJP’s Coimbatore south candidate Vanathi Srinivasan is an empowered woman leader who rose through the ranks.

Speaking at Theppakulam Grounds, he said, “Electing Vanathi will ensure development not just of the constituency but of the whole of Tamil Nadu. As she is the national president of BJP’s women’s wing, she will help address several issues of the State with the Central government’s support.” At RS Puram, Vasan canvassed votes for Minister S P Velumani.