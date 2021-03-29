STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu polls 2021: Freebies are fine, but will parties share power with women leaders?

Though there are a few women politicians like DMK MP, K Kanimozhi, who have made a mark in the field, the numbers tell a different tale.

Published: 29th March 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MP Kanimozhi at a grama sabha meeting. (File Photo | Express)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If liberty and equality, as is thought by some, are chiefly to be found in democracy, they can be best attained when all persons alike share in the government to the utmost - Aristotle Political parties in Tamil Nadu have traditionally tried to win over women voters by promising incentives, given that the State has more of them (3.19 crore) than male voters (3.09 crore).

This poll season has been no exception. While the AIADMK has promised Rs 1,500 every month for the woman family head, free washing machine, six gas cylinders every year and an increase in duration of maternity leave, the DMK has promised Rs 1,000 every month for woman family head, Rs 1000 subsidy on every gas cylinder, free bus passes and Rs 24,000 maternity assistance. These are for women voters. But what about women campaigners? Why are there not enough women taking to the dais?

A visit to places like Royapuram, Maduravoyal, Ambattur, Pallavaram and Tambaram constituencies by The New Indian Express revealed that cadre of a political party, mostly males, are finding it difficult to connect with women voters.

“It’s true that enthusiasm among women voters is missing since the death of Jayalalithaa,” said a cadre, who has been deputed as polling agent in Ambattur constituency. 

The death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has not only created a vacuum in the political leadership, but also for women, say political observers.

The AIADMK had been drawing support from women since the 1977 general elections when its founder M G Ramachandran formed the government for the first time.

“When Jayalalithaa took over the reins of the party in 1989, the women support base of MGR transferred to her completely. But, it’s to be seen whether the same will be repeated now,” pointed out a political observer.

Though there are a few women politicians like DMK MP, K Kanimozhi, who have made a mark in the field, the numbers tell a different tale. Most of the women campaigners are only related to candidates. 

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar’s teenage daughter and Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar’s daughter Priyadharshini have been campaigning for them, while in Chennai, Latha Rajan, wife of Minister K Pandiarajan, has attended a few meetings. 

Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam’s daughter-in-law, Anandhi, and former Madurai Mayor Rajan Chellappa’s family members have been canvassing for the leaders.

But in Maduravoyal, Minister P Benjamin had to made do with a campaign speech that has been extensively borrowed from those made by Jayalalithaa.

In all wall paintings, the AIADMK candidates have been referred as “Ammavin Aasi pertra vetpalar” (candidate who got blessings of Jayalalithaa).

A party functionary said, during election preparatory meeting in December, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had asked district secretaries to form women campaigning groups at ward level in urban and rural pockets. 

“It’s not known yet how many district secretaries created such micro groups. Women’s wing had to be strengthened at organisational level in the party,” added the functionary.

